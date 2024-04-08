Jimenez struck out two over 1.2 perfect innings Sunday to record his second hold of the season in a win over the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander entered the game in the sixth inning and needed only 21 pitches (16 strikes) to carve up the heart of Arizona's order. With Raisel Iglesias unavailable after pitching two straight days, it was Pierce Johnson and not Jimenez who got the save Sunday, and the latter hasn't pitched any later than the seventh inning through his first four appearances this season. Jimenez has been sharp in his role, posting a 2.08 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through 4.1 frames, but he appears to be no higher than fourth or fifth in the packing order in the Atlanta bullpen.