Jimenez struck out one in 0.2 scoreless innings of relief during Sunday's split-squad game against the Red Sox.

The right-hander has had a solid spring, giving up only one run with a 6:3 K:BB over 4.2 innings. Jimenez should be one of Atlanta's top setup men from the right side this season in front of closer Raisel Iglesias, and he's got a strong chance of topping the 13 holds he recorded in 2023 over 59 appearances.