Jimenez (knee) faced five hitters in a simulated bullpen session Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez is in the final stages of his recovery from surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee, which he underwent in October of 2024. The next step for the veteran right-hander is to pitch in an instructional league game, since the minor-league season is coming to an end. Jimenez is unlikely to pitch for Atlanta this season, but he is trending toward being available for the start of spring training.