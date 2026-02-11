Atlanta manager Walt Weiss acknowledged Wednesday that he's uncertain Jimenez (knee) will be available to pitch at any point in 2026, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez won't participate in spring training after he required a cleanup procedure on his left knee in November. The reliever previously had surgery to address cartilage damage in the same knee in November 2024, resulting in him missing the entire 2025 season. Weiss described Jimenez's more recent setback with the knee as a "very complex injury," which could prompt Atlanta to take a cautious approach with his recovery. After being placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Jimenez won't be available for the first two months of the season, and given Weiss' pessimistic comments, the 31-year-old righty seems likely to be sidelined through at least the All-Star break.