Atlanta manager Walt Weiss revealed Wednesday that Jimenez underwent another surgery on his left knee 3-to-4 weeks ago, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

It's the third surgery Jimenez has had on the knee since November 2024. Weiss noted Wednesday that Jimenez feels better after this recent procedure than he has previously about pitching again, though there remains no timetable for his return. Jimenez is already on the 60-day injured list and will be a free agent after this season.