Atlanta placed Jimenez (knee) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Jimenez missed all of last year after undergoing surgery in November 2024 to address damaged cartilage in his left knee. He underwent another cleanup procedure in November 2025 for the same issue, and he will now officially sit out at least the first 60 days of the new season. His 40-man roster spot will be filled by Brett Wisely, who was acquired in a trade with the Rays on Tuesday.