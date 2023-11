Jimenez signed a three-year, $26 million contract extension with Atlanta on Thursday.

Atlanta has now locked up two impending free agent relievers after inking Pierce Johnson to a two-year contract extension last week. Jimenez earned the new deal following an excellent 2023 campaign which saw him collect a 3.04 ERA and 73:14 K:BB over 56.1 innings. He is in line to help set up for Raisel Iglesias again in 2024.