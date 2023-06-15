Jimenez struck out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief Wednesday to record his fourth hold of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers.

Facing his former club, the right-hander was dialed in as he protected a 6-5 lead, but despite throwing just 13 pitches (11 strikes) he was replaced by A.J. Minter for the final out of the game and missed out on what would have been his first save of the year. Jimenez was acquired in the offseason from Detroit to bolster Atlanta's high-leverage crew, but he fell out of favor after giving up runs in six of his first nine appearances in May. The 28-year-old appears to be turning things around, however -- he hasn't allowed an earned run in six straight outings with a 7:2 K:BB in 6.2 innings, collecting holds in two of his last three trips to the mound.