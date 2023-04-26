Atlanta placed Jimenez on the paternity list Wednesday.
Jimenez is off to a strong start to his first season in Atlanta, submitting a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while striking out 10 over eight innings of relief and gathering two holds. Though Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) has been on the injured list all season, Jimenez hasn't factored into the mix for saves, as lefty A.J. Minter has instead emerged as manager Brian Snitker's preferred option for closing situations. Danny Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to give Atlanta another arm in the bullpen while Jimenez is on paternity leave, but the 28-year-old should immediately settle back into a setup role once he rejoins the big club at some point between Thursday and Saturday.