Donaldson went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Mets.

His seventh-inning blast off Robert Gsellman was Donaldson's first homer of the year, and remarkably also provided him with his first RBI, The veteran slugger is finding his groove at the plate, hitting safely in six straight games with five doubles and the home run to push his slash line up to .240/.367/.400.