Braves' Julio Teheran: Could pitch in NLDS after all
Teheran appears to be the likely replacement on the NLDS roster after Chris Martin suffered an oblique injury during Game 1 against the Cardinals on Monday night, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The Braves haven't made the move official just yet, but per Bowman, Teheran is expected to be added to the roster. Through 33 starts in the regular season, he posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 162:83 K:BB across 174.2 innings of work.
