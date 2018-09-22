Braves' Julio Teheran: Goes 6.1 innings in no-decision
Teheran allowed four runs on five hits in 6.1 innings Friday against the Phillies, striking out five and walking three in a no-decision.
Teheran pitched effectively after giving up a first-inning homer to Cesar Hernandez, throwing five scoreless innings before allowing three runs in the top of the seventh. Teheran's numbers this season are a little peculiar, as he has an elevated 4.03 ERA but his .199 batting average against make him just one of four starting pitchers holding opponents to a sub-.200 average (Blake Snell, Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole the other three). While he does limit the hits, he's given up the third most walks (82) in the majors and surrendered 25 home runs in 169.2 innings as well. Teheran's next start will be determined by the rotation the Braves decide to go with, as he'll face either the Mets in New York or have a rematch with the Phillies in Philadelphia.
