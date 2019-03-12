Wright allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over three innings while striking out five in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The Braves' No. 7 fantasy prospect continues to keep himself in the running for the fifth starter job to begin the regular season. Monday's walk was Wright's first of the spring in eight innings, and he's paired that control with a whopping 11 strikeouts. If the 23-year-old doesn't break camp on the 25-man roster, he'll head back to Triple-A Gwinnett -- where he posted a 2.51 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB in 28 innings in 2018 -- and wait for his next big-league opportunity.