Sims gave up four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings in Saturday's split-squad game against the Phillies.

The 23-year-old is still theoretically in the running for a rotation spot, but Sims has done little this spring to indicate he's ready for that assignment. Expect him to begin the season back at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 132:36 K:BB in 115.1 innings in 2017, and another strong performance there could earn him a callup to Atlanta later in the year.