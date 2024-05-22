Harris went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Harris started May in a dreadful 0-for-26 slump, but he's snapped out of it by going 10-for-39 (.256) with two homers, two steals, four RBI and three runs scored over his last 10 contests. The outfielder is slashing .250/.289/.378 with five homers, seven steals, 17 RBI and 19 runs scored through 45 games this season. Harris hit over .290 and flirted with 20-20 years in each of his first two big-league campaigns, so there's still another level he can get back to as he rebounds from his slump.