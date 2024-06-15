Atlanta will place Harris (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Harris had to make an early exit from Friday's game versus Tampa Bay due to tightness in his left hamstring, and the team has already deemed his injury severe enough to warrant a trip to the IL. The 23-year-old outfielder will receive an MRI on his hamstring Saturday, at which point the team will have a better idea of how long he will be out for. In the meantime, Harris' absence opens a spot in Atlanta's outfield for Brian Anderson to potentially see consistent playing time.