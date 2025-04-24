Harris went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Shifted back into the leadoff spot against right-hander Miles Mikolas with Alex Verdugo getting the day off, Harris continued a hot streak that has seen him bat .391 (9-for-23) over his last six games with a double, a homer, two steals, three runs and five RBI. The 24-year-old center fielder is slashing just .233/.250/.367 on the season, but he's added over 100 points to his OPS over the last week.