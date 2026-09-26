Harris went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in an 8-3 win over Miami on Saturday.

After a slow start to the month of September, Harris is heating up just in time for the postseason, The center fielder has picked up multiple hits in seven of his last 13 games, while two of his four-hit attacks on the year have come during that span. He's hitting .294 with a career-high 26 big flies, 36 doubles, 87 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 79 runs scored over 591 at-bats in a bounce-back campaign.