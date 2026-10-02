Harris went 1-for-3 with a three-run home during Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Thursday.

The 27-year-old outfielder put Atlanta in control early with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, which ended up being all the runs it would need in the 6-2 victory. It was a productive three-game set for Harris, who went 5-for-11 with two runs scored in addition to Thursday's long ball. After posting a career-worst .677 OPS during the 2025 regular season, Harris rebounded in a big way this year with 26 homers and an .812 OPS over 155 regular-season games, and he remains a key contributor in the playoffs.