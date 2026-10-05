Harris went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, one RBI and one run in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Sunday.

The center fielder was the only Atlanta player with any extra-base hits while also providing half of his club's total knocks. Harris came to the plate in the top of the ninth inning a homer short of a cycle, but he instead grounded out to second. It's been an electric start to the playoffs for the 25-year-old, who has gone 8-for-20 with three-extra base hits, four RBI and four runs through five games.