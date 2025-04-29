Harris went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 6-3 win against Colorado.

Harris came up big in the fifth inning, recording a two-out, two-run double to break a 3-3 tie and chase Colorado starter Ryan Feltner. The star outfielder had scored the tying run one frame earlier after reaching on a fielder's choice, swiping second base and subsequently crossing the plate on a pair of infield singles. Harris' slash line is still a modest .243/.263/.374, but he's been coming on strong with a .350 batting average, nine RBI and four steals over his past 10 contests.