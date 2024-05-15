Harris went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.

The 23-year-old center fielder snapped a 20-game homer drought by taking Jameson Taillon deep in the fourth inning, kicking off a six-run frame that blew the game wide open. Harris is just one of a number of Atlanta hitters who have had sluggish starts to the season -- Tuesday's long ball was his first extra-base hit of any kind since April 26 -- but he may be heating up, as he has five hits and two walks in the last four games, lifting his slash line on the year to .260/.305/.390.