Harris (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

As expected, Harris will now be sidelined for at least 10 days while nursing a strained left hamstring. In the meantime, Ramon Laureano was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace him on the major-league roster while Spencer Strider (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.

