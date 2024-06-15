Harris (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
As expected, Harris will now be sidelined for at least 10 days while nursing a strained left hamstring. In the meantime, Ramon Laureano was selected from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace him on the major-league roster while Spencer Strider (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.
