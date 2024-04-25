Harris went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a run batted in during Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Harris notched his fifth multi-hit game of his last six appearances, capping off his three-hit day with a leadoff double in the 10th inning to score Ronald Acuna and cement an Atlanta win. He was caught stealing for the second time in seven attempts this season, preventing an even more lucrative stat line. Harris is batting .480 with four RBI, four stolen bases and four runs scored in his last six outings.