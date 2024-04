Harris went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases in Monday's win over the Marlins.

It's the third multi-hit performance in the last four games for Harris, but his first multi-steal effort of the season. Through his first 93 plate appearances, the 23-year-old center fielder is slashing .307/.344/.466 with three homers, four stolen bases, 10 RBI and 14 runs.