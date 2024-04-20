Harris went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored two runs during Friday's win over Texas.

Left-handed starter Andrew Heaney held Harris hitless in his two at-bats against him, but the 23-year-old outfielder singled in the sixth inning to set up a four-run frame for Atlanta, and his solo homer in the eighth gave the team an extra bit of insurance against the reigning World Series champions. Harris has now collected a hit in 12 of his last 13 games and is slashing .263/.276/.421 in that span.