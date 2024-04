Harris will start in center field and bat second for Atlanta in Tuesday's game in Houston.

With Ozzie Albies (toe) slated to miss some time, Harris figures to occupy the two hole in the Atlanta lineup indefinitely. It's a nice boost for his immediate fantasy outlook, as Tuesday is the first time this season he's batted higher than sixth. Harris is slashing .290/.333/.468 with two homers and one stolen base so far in 2024.