Harris went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Batting seventh in an Atlanta lineup that got juggled around in the wake of a season-ending knee injury to Ronald Acuna, Harris reached base twice for the fourth time in the last six games. The 23-year-old center fielder is still looking to regain his usual form, but he's showing signs of heating up -- over his last 16 contests, he's slashing .290/.333/.403 with two of his five homers and three of his eight steals on the year.