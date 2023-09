Soroka was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right forearm inflammation.

Soroka dealt with numbness in the fingers on his pitching hand during a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday, but it's now being termed a forearm issue which is sending the righty to the IL. There is no timetable for his return at this point, but given where we are on the calendar it seems unlikely we'll see Soroka pitch again in the big leagues this season.