Soroka (forearm) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Tests didn't reveal any structural damage in Soroka's forearm, but with less than a month left in the season, Atlanta will put him on the shelf and focus on getting him ready for the start of spring training. In his first major-league season since 2020, Soroka finishes 2023 with a 6.40 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 32.1 innings.