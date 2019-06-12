Braves' Nick Markakis: Hits sixth homer

Markakis went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks during a rain-shortened 7-5 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates can't seem to get Markakis out this week, as he is 5-for-7 with two homers, five RBI and two walks in two contests to begin the four-game series. On June 7, Markakis' average was at its lowest point of the season, but it's back up to .278, and he also has a .370 on-base percentage. Markakis has six homers, 34 RBI and 41 runs in 230 at-bats as well.