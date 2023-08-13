Lopez went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in a 21-3 rout of the Mets during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Getting the start at shortstop and batting ninth, Lopez not only socked his first homer of the season in the ninth inning off Danny Mendick, he took the mound himself in the bottom of the frame and walked a batter over a scoreless inning of relief. Lopez's only other action so far for Atlanta since being acquired at the trade deadline was an appearance as a pinch runner Tuesday, so despite this impressive effort, at-bats will likely be few and far between down the stretch for the 28-year-old infielder.