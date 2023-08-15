Lopez went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a run scored and a steal in Monday's victory over the Yankees.

Lopez has been on a tear since joining Atlanta, going 7-for-10 with eight RBI through his first four games. Overall, he's slashing .241/.342/.329 with one homer, 24 runs scored, 21 RBI and five steals across 200 plate appearnces between Atlanta and Kansas City. While Lopez has mainly played a utlity role with Atlanta so far, he could see an extended run at second base with Ozzie Albies (hamstring) going on the IL.