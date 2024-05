Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer in Wednesday's win over Boston.

Arcia took Nick Pivetta deep in his first at-bat, going back-to-back with Marcell Ozuna as Atlanta jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. He then followed up another Ozuna home run with a double in the third, but was left stranded. It marked the shortstop's 11th multi-hit performance of the season, though his last one came back on April 26. He's also hit safely in four of his last five contests.