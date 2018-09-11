Braves' Ozzie Albies: Doubles, triples in win

Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Giants.

Albies' second half has been a far cry from his brilliant first half, as even with Monday's production factored in he's still batting just .253/.294/.353 since the All-Star break (170 at-bats). Those struggles have resulted in Albies falling to the bottom third of the batting order recently, but his season stats remain beyond impressive for a 21-year-old and he's shown improvement from the right side of the plate, providing a silver lining during this rough stretch.