Albies (shoulder) plans to steal more bases this season with the new pickoff throw limits and larger bases, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

"I'll take 30-30," he said. "But my goal is to go 40-40." Albies also thinks Ronald Acuna and Michael Harris can go 40-40, with Acuna having a chance at 50-50. They're lofty, almost surely unattainable goals, sure, but it's good to hear Albies plans to be aggressive on the basepaths. For what it's worth, Albies' career high in steals is 20 -- set in 2021 -- and during last year's injury-riddled season he went just 3-for-8 on stolen base attempts while seeing his sprint speed drop dramatically.