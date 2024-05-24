Albies went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Albies is hitting well, going 11-for-40 (.275) over his last 10 games, though he has just one extra-base hit, a double, in that span. The second baseman is slashing .269/.330/.388 with three home runs, three steals, 23 RBI, 22 runs scored and 10 doubles over 39 contests on the year. He's locked into a starting role, but the lack of counting stats is a small concern for a player that has hit 20-plus homers four times in the last six years.