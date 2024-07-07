Albies went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three total RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

Albies opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and added his homer in the fifth. The second baseman is on a nine-game hitting streak, going 14-for-36 (.389) in that span. He's taken it up another notch recently with three straight multi-hit contests. Overall, Albies has a .266/.320/.423 slash line with eight homers, 43 RBI, 45 runs scored and six stolen bases over 79 games this season.