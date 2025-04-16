Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Albies took Chad Green deep in the ninth to make it a 6-3 deficit for Atlanta. Albies has three homers and five RBI in his last five games while also notching a hit in eight straight. He's hitting .250/.311/.471 with four homers, 10 RBI, nine runs and a 6:10 BB:K in 74 plate appearances.