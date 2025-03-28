Albies went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.
Albies opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI fielder's choice before putting Atlanta ahead 3-2 in the fourth with a two-run, 413-foot blast off Michael King. The biggest question for Albies will be health in 2025 -- the 28-year-old second baseman was limited to 99 games last season, where he slashed .251/.303/.404 with 10 homers and eight stolen bases.
