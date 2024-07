Albies went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Albies singled and scored in the fourth and eighth innings, sandwiched around his solo shot in the sixth. He snapped a 12-game homerless drought and delivered his first three-hit day since June 13. Since the start of June, Albies has gone 31-for-128 (.242) with 18 runs scored in 31 games. His season slash line is sitting at .263/.318/.413 with 32 extra-base hits this season.