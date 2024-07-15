Albies went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Albies began his day with a double and later led off the fourth with a single before stealing second and coming around to score on a base hit from Matt Olson. Albies has notched a double in three straight games and now has four multi-hit efforts in July. The 27-year-old switch hitter heads into the break slashing .258/.312/.410 with eight homers, 44 RBI, 47 runs, eight steals and a 24:59 BB:K in 381 plate appearances.