Albies (wrist) is expected to miss approximately eight weeks after X-rays revealed a left wrist fracture Sunday.

Albies suffered the injury while attempting to apply a tag on a stolen base attempt in the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals. He'll now potentially be forced to miss two months of action, leaving a hole in the middle infield for Atlanta. The team is expected to call up Nacho Alvarez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and the latter will replace Albies on the major-league roster once Albies is officially placed on the injured list.