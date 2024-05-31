Albies went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

Atlanta's offense remains in a funk, managing only five hits and one run Thursday, but Albies has been one of the few consistent bright spots in the lineup of late. The second baseman's hit safely in six straight games, and since May 13 he's slashing .313/.375/.391. Albies still isn't providing much power -- he hasn't homered in 19 straight games and has only three long balls on the year -- but he has contributed four steals, 25 runs and 25 RBI through 46 contests.