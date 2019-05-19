Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plummets to eighth in order
Albies will bat eighth and start at shortstop Sunday against the Brewers.
Manager Brian Snitker pulled the plug on Albies as the team's leadoff man May 10, with Ronald Acuna taking over table-setting duties for the Braves. Albies proceeded to go 1-for-19 while hitting out of the No. 6 or 7 spot over the subsequent five games, resulting in another drop down the order. He'll bat eighth for the fourth consecutive contest and may stick at that spot until he can find some consistency at the plate.
