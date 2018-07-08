Braves' Ozzie Albies: Scores twice
Albies went 2-for-5 with two runs scored Saturday against the Brewers.
Albies reached base twice on two singles and came around to score on each occasion. He now has a five-game hitting streak, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. That has aided him in his run scoring potential, as he continues to lead the National League in runs scored.
More News
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Reaches 50 XBH•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Third straight multi-hit game•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Three hits in loss to Yankees•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Extends hitting streak to 10 games•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Returns to action Friday•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Dealing with sore foot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?