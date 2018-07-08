Braves' Ozzie Albies: Scores twice

Albies went 2-for-5 with two runs scored Saturday against the Brewers.

Albies reached base twice on two singles and came around to score on each occasion. He now has a five-game hitting streak, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. That has aided him in his run scoring potential, as he continues to lead the National League in runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories