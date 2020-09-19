Albies went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Friday as the Braves beat the Mets 15-2.

Albies capped off a six-run fourth inning with a two-run blast that barely cleared the wall in left to put the Braves up 12-0. Later in the sixth, he hit his second one and the sixth overall of the night by the Braves to extend their lead to 13-1. Since returning from the injured list Sept 9, Albies is hitting .378/.410/.757 with four home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored after struggling mightily to begin the season. He'll look to stay hot as the Braves continue to fight for playoff positioning before the regular season concludes at the end of the month.