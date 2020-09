Sandoval will join the Braves and play third base Sunday against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

We're still waiting on the Braves' lineup, but it sounds like the transaction has been completed and Sandoval is ready to suit up and make his team debut in the 2020 regular-season finale. Austin Riley has been dealing with a quad injury. Sandoval hit just .220/.278/.268 in 33 games with the Giants before being designated for assignment.