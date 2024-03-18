Lopez will open the season as Atlanta's fifth starter, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The club has been telegraphing this for a while and made it official when Bryce Elder was optioned Monday. Lopez impressed this spring in stretching back out to start, allowing just two runs with a 9:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings of work. History says Lopez's best role is as a reliever, and the expectation is that's probably where he'll wind up eventually this season. He does make for a viable deep-league fantasy play while he's starting and has the backing of Atlanta's offense.