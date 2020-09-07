Erlin was used in long relief in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins, covering three innings and giving up two runs on five hits while striking out one.

Heading into the week, Erlin was in line to start Tuesday versus Miami, but manager Brian Snitker wasn't willing to commit to the left-hander getting another turn through the rotation. Erlin's usage out of the bullpen confirms that the Braves will break in a new starter Tuesday, with Mark Bowman of MLB.com speculating that Kyle Wright could be called up from Atlanta's alternate site to join the rotation.